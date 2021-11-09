CLOWN SHOW: Actor Alec Baldwin Says Police Should be on Film Sets Where Guns Are Used

In the latest of the Alec Baldwin saga, the actor is now calling on any film and TV sets that use guns to employ a police officer on site to monitor weapon safety. You can’t make up this level of stupidity America.

“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by production, to specifically monitor weapons safety.”

We’d show you what his twitter feed looks like, but the tough guy has his tweets protected so that folks can’t see them unless they already follow him. Baldwin, all talk as usual.

The tweet came just two weeks after the actor fired a .45-calibar revolver during a rehearsal on the Santa Fe set of “Rust,” killing director of photography, Halyna Hutchins and wounding director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin told paparazzi following him in Vermont that he was in favor of safety protocol changes in the film industry.

“It’s urgent, it’s urgent that you understand that I am not an expert on this field. So, what other people decide is the best way to go, in terms of protecting people’s safety on film sets, I’m all in favor of it. I will cooperate in any way that I can,” Baldwin said.

