Clinton Campaign Paid to ‘Infiltrate’ Trump Tower, White House Servers to Link Trump to Russia Special Counsel John Durham Says in Filing

According to a new report filed by Special Counsel John Durham and reported by Fox News, Lawyers for the Clinton Campaign paid a technology company to “infilitrate” servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish “inference” and “narrative” to bring government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia, a filing from Special Counsel John Durham says.

According to the filing, Clinton allies exploited data to collect information on the “Executive Office of the President of the United States.” In other words, they spied on President Trump.

On February 11, 2022 according to our friend Technofrog.Substack.com Durham filed the Government’s Motion to inquire into ‘Potential Conflicts of Interest in the Michael Sussmann case. Sussman as you may recall was charged with giving false statements to then FBI General Counsel James Baker, regarding the interests he was representing in pushing to the FBI the Alfa Bank/Trump Organization Hoax.

According to Tecnofrog, here’s why all of this is important.

Clinton allies used sensitive data from the Office of the President to push false Trump/Russia claims to the CIA



Why did they risked jail to link Trump to Russia?



Maybe because the origin of their fraud was the "Russian hack" of the DNC.https://t.co/AS39mvGHgB — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 12, 2022

It’s an insane situation, that just continues to prove the corruption that the Democrats and Mainstream Media continue to cover up.

Special Counsel John Durman:



DNC/Perkins Coie allies – Rodney Joffe, et al. – exploited a sensitive US govt arrangement" to gather intel on the "Executive Office of the President of the U.S."



They spied on Trump. pic.twitter.com/LOTseK2KhV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 12, 2022

“A Western intelligence official familiar with what John Durham has been asking of foreign officials says his inquiries track closely with the questions raised about the Russia investigation. A line of inquiry based on accusations made by George Papadopoulos”



—NBC



🔥 — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) February 12, 2022

Nothing to see here America, just the mainstream media and the Democrats trying to cover up the fact that the Hillary Clinton Campaign hired people to spy on the President of the United States, The Office of the President of the United States, and then used this information to start a fake Russian Collusion investigation by the alphabet agencies. Again, nothing to see here, just keep listening to the media.

