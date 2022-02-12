Clinton Campaign Paid to ‘Infiltrate’ Trump Tower, White House Servers to Link Trump to Russia Special Counsel John Durham Says in Filing

According to a new report filed by Special Counsel John Durham and reported by Fox News, Lawyers for the Clinton Campaign paid a technology company to “infilitrate” servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish “inference” and “narrative” to bring government agencies linking Donald Trump to Russia, a filing from Special Counsel John Durham says.
According to the filing, Clinton allies exploited data to collect information on the “Executive Office of the President of the United States.” In other words, they spied on President Trump.
On February 11, 2022 according to our friend Technofrog.Substack.com Durham filed the Government’s Motion to inquire into ‘Potential Conflicts of Interest in the Michael Sussmann case. Sussman as you may recall was charged with giving false statements to then FBI General Counsel James Baker, regarding the interests he was representing in pushing to the FBI the Alfa Bank/Trump Organization Hoax.
According to Tecnofrog, here’s why all of this is important.
Nothing to see here America, just the mainstream media and the Democrats trying to cover up the fact that the Hillary Clinton Campaign hired people to spy on the President of the United States, The Office of the President of the United States, and then used this information to start a fake Russian Collusion investigation by the alphabet agencies. Again, nothing to see here, just keep listening to the media.