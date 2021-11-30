Cleveland Guardians Say They Will Terminate Those Who Do Not Follow Their Mandatory Jab Policy by Dec 20, 2021

The Cleveland Indians are no more, and it looks like common sense has joined them in Joe Biden’s America.

The newly named Cleveland Guardians have made waves in the world of baseball, changing their name after 107 years of being known as the Cleveland Indians to try to appease the woke broke crowd in America.

Now they’re making waves by making their employees get the Covid-19 jab in order to be employed with them. You know, the jab that doesn’t stop the spread, doesn’t stop the virus, and has hospitalized 82% of those with Covid in the United Kingdom. Damn those pesky facts, right?

Robert Murray of Fansided reported last week that the Guardians will implement a mandatory vaccine mandate for their office-based employees.

According to Murray, the Guardians sent an email to their employees about a month ago, stating the vaccine requirement and have following up with multiple emails reminding them since.

In a Tuesday email obtained by Fansided, the Guardians reminded their employees that they must be vaccinated by January 3, 2022.

“The Policy requires that all Executive Office and Service Level Employees or ‘Covered Employees’ who are not subject to any exemption be fully vaccinated by January 3, 2022,” the email reads.

The email goes on to inform employees that there must be a two-week gap after receiving either the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson shot, to be considered fully vaccinated.

“That means that – absent any exemption – all Executive Office and Service Level employees must receive either their second Moderna/Pfizer shot, or single Johnson and Johnson shot by December 20, 2021,” the email continues. “Remember: there is an approximately three-week (Pfizer) or four-week (Moderna) gap between the first and second doses of the two-dose vaccines, so meeting these deadlines will require advanced planning. Failure to comply with this Policy will result in termination.”

The Guardians are only the third MLB team to mandate vaccines, with the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals being the other two.

“Like many organizations, the Washington Nationals decided to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all full-time staff,” the Nationals said in a September statement to ESPN. “Employees were notified of this policy on August 12 and had until August 26th to either provide proof of full vaccination, proof of first shot or apply for an exemption. As a company, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep one another safe and felt that mandating vaccines was the absolute right thing to do for our employees and our community.”

Major League Baseball is following the insane policies of the NBA as well.

“MLB will require non-playing personnel (managers, coaches, athletic trainers, etc.) to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to gain access to field and other restricted areas in postseason, sources tell [The Athletic],” baseball writer Ken Rosenthal said on Twitter.

