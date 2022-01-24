Clay Clark Shares 11 Conservative Wins That Prove We Have The Momentum On Our Side (VIDEO)

Clay Clark returns for another episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to explain why he believes the Conservative America First Movement has the momentum on our side. He cites eleven specific examples that he considers “wins” which further proves his case.

listen to the show on iTunes!

For those of us who earn a living commentating on the news, it’s sometimes difficult to see the positive. When all you see is death, destruction, rigged elections, constitutional rights stripped away, vaccine mandates and corruption, it’s easy to become jaded.



Clay Clark, however, took the time while he was on The Jeff Dornik Show to look at some of the positive stories which actually show that the America First Movement has the momentum on our side. He cited a list of eleven conservative wins which, when compiled all together, is actually quite impressive:

Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor Saturday — Two hours later, he began signing off on nine executive orders and two executive directives that banned the use of critical race theory and other “divisive concepts” in public schools, rescinded his predecessor’s vaccine mandate for all state employees, and proclaimed that parents must decide whether their kids mask up in school. – https://nypost.com/2022/01/15/virginia-gov-glenn-youngkin-bans-critical-race-theory-school-mask-rules/ The Inflation Rate Appears to Lower Than Biden’s Approval Rating – FACT: Inflation soared to highest rate in 40 years as prices rose 7% in past year – https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/inflation-soared-to-highest-rate-in-40-years-as-prices-rose-7-in-past-year/

FACT – Biden’s approval rating drops to new low of 33% on concerns about his handling of COVID, economy: poll

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-approval-rating-drops-to-new-low-of-33-25-on-concerns-about-his-handling-of-covid-economy-poll/ar-AASIfyI Project Veritas Provided Proof That Dr. Fauci Pitched Gain-of-Function Research to (DARPA) the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Was Denied Before He Then Pushed to Find Someone Else Approve His Nefarious Gain-of-Function Research? – https://timetofreeamerica.com/wp-content/uploads/Fauci-JAG_Docs_pt1_Og_WATERMARK_OVER_Redacted.pdf The Liars At the World Health Organization Crack Under the Pressure: “Some Countries Are Using Boosters to Kill Children.” – Tedros (W.H.O. Director) – https://rumble.com/vstc2p-some-countries-are-using-boosters-to-kill-children.-tedros-w.h.o.-director.html The World Is Now Discovering How the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) / COVID-19 Tests Were False Callibrated to Inflate the Number of COVID-19 Cases & Deaths – https://rumble.com/vsr781-learn-how-the-covid-19-pcr-tests-have-been-used-to-inflate-the-covid-19-cas.html The Nefarious Great Reset Narrative Pushers Are Being Exposed: Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of royal and military titles – https://nypost.com/2022/01/13/queen-elizabeth-strips-prince-andrew-of-royal-and-military-titles/

Chris Cuomo fired from CNN over involvement with brother Andrew’s scandals https://nypost.com/2021/12/04/chris-cuomo-fired-from-cnn-over-involvement-with-brother-andrews-scandals/ Ghislaine Maxwell Ends Fight to Protect Men Involved With Epstein; Names Could Be Revealed “Convicted sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell will no longer fight to protect the identity of eight johns who allegedly had sex with young women she and her billionaire pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein procured for them.

A lawyer for Maxwell stated in a letter to federal Judge Loretta Preska this week that she would no longer object to the identities of the “John Does” in a 2015 civil lawsuit brought against Maxwell by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre.” – https://nypost.com/2022/01/15/ghislaine-maxwell-will-no-longer-fight-to-keep-names-of-8-john-does-secret/

“In a court filing on Wednesday, Giuffre asked a federal judge to unseal the names of eight “John Does.” These anonymous individuals weren’t parties to the lawsuit and whose lawyers have kept their names secret out of concern of embarrassment or media attention.” https://www.newsweek.com/ghislaine-maxwell-ends-fight-protect-men-involved-epstein-names-could-revealed-1669757 CNN also saw an 86 percent decline in the much-desirable 25-to-54 demographic, with a paltry 113,000 tuned in last week, compared to the 822,000 CNN averaged a year ago. – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10394997/CNN-loses-nearly-90-advertiser-coveted-demographics-overall-total-audience.html NOTES – CNN has been plagued by a cascade of high-profile scandals, most notably the firing of its primetime star Chris Cuomo after the anchor was found to be secretly aiding the defense of his embattled older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations that resulted in his resignation. Facebook and Google accused of ‘secret deal’ to carve up ad empire – https://nypost.com/2022/01/14/facebook-and-google-accused-of-secret-deal-to-carve-up-ad-empire/ Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and his counterpart at Google, CEO Sundar Pichai, secretly struck a deal in 2018 to carve up the digital advertising market between the two tech giants, according to newly revealed allegations from top state law-enforcement officials.

Previously, it was reported that the deal was signed by Zuckerberg’s No. 2, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who moved over to the social network after a stint heading up Google’s online ad sales team, according to the allegations in a lawsuit by a group of state attorneys general.

But according to newly unredacted court filings, Zuckerberg and Pichai also signed off on the backroom deal in 2018, which allegedly guaranteed Meta subsidiary Facebook would both bid in — and win — a fixed percentage of ad auctions, according to court papers.

The original complaint had alleged that Google reached out to Facebook after the social media company emerged as a powerful online ad rival in 2017. The two tech behemoths then allegedly struck “an unlawful agreement” to give Facebook “information, speed, and other advantages” in the ad auctions it ran in exchange for the social network backing down from its competitive threats. Despite Accusations of Anthrax Being Released at the ReAwaken America Tour and Accusations That We Pray to Satan the ReAwaken America Tour Continues to Wake Up People World-Wide with Eric Trump, Dr. Jane Ruby, Dr. Dave Martin, Sean Feucht and Lance Wallnau Now Joining the Tour – https://rumble.com/vsrvdm-reawaken-america-tour-momentum-builds-eric-trump-doctor-dave-martin-and-sea.html Gallup Poll: For the first time since 1991, more Americans now identify as Republican than they do Democrat. Preferences shifted from 9-point Democrat advantage to 5-point GOP edge in 2021. https://news.gallup.com/poll/388781/political-party-preferences-shifted-greatly-during-2021.aspx

This should be an encouragement to each of us that our hard work and focus is succeeding. All of the parents showing up to school board meetings. The peaceful protestors at state capitols to oppose the vaccine

mandates. The countless number of people who have been censored for faithfully proclaiming the truth. Getting behind the right local candidates. Resisting tyranny. It’s working, folks… these eleven wins prove it!

Many American Patriots continue to reach out to me asking what they can do in their local communities to make a difference. This is why JD Rucker and our team came up with the idea of the American Action Summits, to have live in-person events and online streaming to speakers whose sole focus is to give you the tools you need to implement actionable steps in your community to save America.



On February 5th, we are holding our first summit, this one with the theme to End Medical Tyranny. Speakers include Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Pastor Greg Locke, Dr Mark Sherwood, JR Majewski, the Iowa Mama Bears and the emcee will be Mindy Robinson. It will be one event in three locations simultaneously streaming out to the world. If you are in Iowa, Ohio or Tennessee, make sure you are there at the in-person events. Space is extremely limited, so get your tickets ASAP.



If you are not within driving distance to any of these locations, no worries! You can register for the livestream to catch the entire summit.



For tickets or to register for the livestream of the American Action Summit: End Medical Tyranny, head on over to http://americanactionsummit.com and use code FREEDOM for $10 off the livestream registration.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...