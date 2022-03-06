Clay Clark Reveals The World Economic Forum’s Sinister Plan to Hack Your Brain and Eliminate Free Will (VIDEO)

Everything around us pointing to one event in the future: The Great Reset. Very few people have studied this globalist strategy to implement the New World Order more than Clay Clark, the man behind the ReAwaken America Tour.

Listen to the show on iTunes!



Whether you are looking at the Black Lives Matter Riots or the stolen election of 2020, inflation or Russia invading Ukraine, Jeffrey Epstein or Hugh Hefner, universal basic income or raising taxes. It’s all pointing to one thing and one thing along… the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset, orchestrated by the globalist billionaire Klaus Schwab.



Clay Clark explains:



“At this point, they’re asking you to defy common sense. They’re asking you to just toss out reasoning and to just blindly have faith in the government.



Folks, it’s called The Great Reset, ok? It is The Great Reset. It is the nefarious plan of Klaus Schwab. If you go to Amazon you can buy the book The Great Reset or you can buy the book The Great Narrative, which is even crazier. They’re both written by Klaus Schwab.



He’s openly stating he wants to end your sovereignty and end your freedom this year.”



Klaus Schwab’s top advisor Dr Yuval Noah Harari explained how they would accomplish The Great Reset at The World Economic Forum:



“We are probably one of the last generations of homosapians, because in the coming generations we will learn how to engineer bodies and brains and minds… Now how exactly will the future masters of the planet look like?”



He then explained:



“Humans are now hackable animals. The whole idea that humans have this soul or spirit and they have free will, and nobody knows what’s happening inside me. So whatever I choose, whether in the election or in the supermarket, this is my free will. That’s over…”



So what does this all come down to? Their goal is none other than to replace God who sovereignly controls everything. They intend to accomplish this through literally hacking your brain to be able to control you not just from a governmental standpoint, but actually control everything about you… down to what you are thinking.



This is the pure evil that we are going up against. They’ve been very out and in the open about their plans… they’re no longer hiding it. They are coming after every single one of us. Even your children and grandchildren. They don’t care about you. They see you as nothing but drones that can do their bidding.



This is why we must do everything we can to right the sinking ship of America. Think about it: America is the last beacon of freedom and liberty in the world. If America dies, the world dies and falls into the control of these elites who are going to hack your brain and literally control you from the inside.

One of the economic strategies that the globalists are using to usher in The Great Reset is to pump trillions of dollars into the economy, which create inflation… if not hyper-inflation. The means that your buying power is dropping by the day. One of the things you can do to protect yourself and your money is to invest in gold. Our Gold Guy is the only company I trust to give you the best rates in the industry, all while not giving you a hard sales pitch but find out what is going to be best for your specific situation. Head on over to ourgoldguy.com and let Ira know that Jeff Dornik sent you.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...