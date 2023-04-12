Clay Clark: Combining Covid Bioweapon Injections with the CBDC Creates a Terrifying Transhumanist Nightmare

Clay Clark returns to The Jeff Dornik Show to break down the current state of the world… and it’s not looking good. First, you’ve got the covid bioweapon injections which have already wrecked havoc on the world’s population, and we haven’t even had the 5G connectivity yet! Then we’ve got the implementation of digital currency with the rollout of the CBDC. Combine those two together, and you’ve got the perfect storm for the Mark of the Beast.

Many have been claiming that the Mark of the Beast, but that is simply not the case. However, it is the precursor and necessary for the development of what will become the Mark of the Beast.

The reason the Globalist Elite are pushing the covid jabs in such fervent manor is because they are Satanic, to be frank. They literally worship the Devil, which is why they are trying to get every man, woman and child injected with the covid jabs.

The significance of these injections relate to their transhumanist worldview, which is actually looking to combine computers and technology, specifically quantum technology, with the human body. Given that I’ve already laid out in previous episodes how Quantum computing is actually rooted in communication with demonic forces, and any artificial intelligence rooted in this communication is actually demonic intelligence… their ultimate goal is Mass Demonic Possession.

The next step in their quest to ultimately implement the reign of the antichrist is the coming CBDC, which allows for a one world currency, as predicted in the Book of Revelation. Microsoft already has a patent to make currency attached to your body, which will allow the Powers-That-Be to have the ability to cut you off from buying or selling unless you comply with their every demand.

It’s time to wake up and do something to combat this. We also need to take care of our families as we prepare for this difficult time ahead. There’s two things you can do right now:

I’ll be speaking at Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour at Trump Doral May 12th and 13th. Get your tickets at https://thrivetimeshow.com.

The upcoming book by Jeff Dornik is now available for pre-orders! Following the Leader will systematically expose the Deep State and Intelligence Agencies’ tactics being tested out in many different scenarios over the course of several decades before being used on the masses. It all centers around the cult of personality and getting people to do things they wouldn’t normally do and believe things they normally wouldn’t believe. Pre-order your copy of Following the Leader today!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

