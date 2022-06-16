Classy Pro Abortion Activist Group Strips Down to Underwear and Protests at Joel Osteen’s Church During Sunday Services (VIDEO)

On June 5, ​members of the Austin-based activist organization Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights protested at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas to protest the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade. The activist group spearheaded the protest in the megachurch’s Sunday service.

The protest occurred immediately following Osteen’s opening prayer, just before he started his message for the 11 a.m. service. The footage of the Sunday demonstration was posted on Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights’ Twitter account and shows three protestors stripping their clothes off, down to their underwear and yelling, “It’s my body, my f**king choice,” after Osteen closed out his morning prayer.

Another woman in the trio shouted, “Overturn Roe, hell no,” while another shouted, “I am who I say I am, I do what I say I can do because I have a choice,” before ushers escorted them out of the church, ​leaving Osteen to continue preaching to the delight of the church attendants. However, the activists continued their protest outside and were joined by a group of like-minded sympathizers.​

You can watch the video below that thousands of people have watched from the Rise Up Abortion Rights twitter sight. Don’t worry, the clothes don’t all come off, as they are left in their underwear.

BREAKING @lakewoodchurch service disrupted by @tx4abortion activists determined to STOP SCOTUS from taking away abortion rights declared ABORTION ON DEMAND AND WITHOUT APOLOGY!

As they were removed they chanted MY BODY MY CHOICE!

Overturn Roe? Hell No! https://t.co/Y0oCPlHcsr pic.twitter.com/aTvGfwthlB — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 5, 2022

The outburst follows a leaked initial draft majority opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which indicated that the court might be set to revoke the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The group calls for “abortion on demand and without apology” and proclaims on its website that “forced motherhood equals female enslavement.” The group also vows to “bring the gears of society to a grinding halt before we allow the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

Rise UP 4 Abortion Rights is basing much of its platform on the Green Wave movement in Latin America, which achieved the decriminalization of abortion in Argentina, Mexico, and most recently, Columbia.

The Supreme Court has recently issued a series of decisions, but none of them referred to the case that might overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Joel Osteen has an international audience, and silence is violence when it comes to things like these,” activist Julianne D’Eredita commented on the post. “We have a very unprecedented and very short amount of time to garner the attention that we need to get millions of people on the streets, millions of people doing actions like we were today.”

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights isn’t alone in its fight. Hillary Clint responded to their tweet with her own tweet indicating her agreement against the Supreme Court’s possibly overturning Roe v. Wade. Clinton tweeted, “Not surprising. But still outrageous. This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights and lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace.”

A spokesperson for Osteen’s Lakewood Church did not immediately reply to several requests from media.

Our appreciation to Patriot Alerts for their contributions in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...