Clark County School Board Walks Out of Meeting Rather Than Face Angry Parents

Last week in Clark County, angry voters confronted their commissioners in an almost 3 hour public comment forum that was overwhelmingly against mask mandates and forced vaccinations. One commissioner in particular Tick Segerblom went on social media to double down on forced vaccinations and mandates and was even caught on video admitting he didn’t care what the people in the meeting (who he’s supposed to represent) wanted, he was going to push forced vaccinations anyway. Yesterday much of the same occurred at the Clark County School Board meeting. When confronted with parents angry over the forced masking of their children (who aren’t even susceptible to covid) and talks of forced vaccinations, the board members decided to walk out instead…3 separate times.

Earlier in the week at Shadow Ridge High School, about a thousand students went without lunch for the day because the school was more concerned about “social distancing.” As parents grew understandably angrier and angrier during the meeting, one woman was arrested and escorted out apparently for “talking.”

With elected officials tyrannically refusing to listen to the People, science, common sense, and the Constitution….expect more of this, Nevada. We will not comply! 🇺🇸

Clark County School Board contact form: https://www.ccsd.net/trustees/contact/all Phone: 702-799-1072 Mail: Administrative Center

5100 W. Sahara Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Tick Segerblom – District E. County Commissioner. ccdiste@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3503

Here’s all their office contacts: http://ccsd.net/trustees/details/G

