Clark County Protests: Half Empty Classes, 800 Staff Call Outs, Massive Rallies Across Town

The first day of massive protests in Nevada brought in half empty classrooms and over 813 licenses called out sick in a district already short over 750 staff to begin with. Protesters gathered on the Las Vegas Strip lead by gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert and local activist Brandon Burns. Doctors and nurses held their own protest at St. Rose Hospital in Henderson against mandatory vaccination of staff, and there was a gathering in Reno as well.

Video credit Abe G.

Video credit Abe G.

Photo credit Bonnie Taylor

Thumbnail/Photo credit Angelina Rose Photography

Photo Credit Angelina Rose Photography

Photo credit Abe G.

Last week the Clark County School District board decided to vote for mask mandates and forced vaccination of teachers and staff despite the fact that an overwhelming majority of parents, teachers, and voters have been attending meeting en masse against them. Apparently Valley High School went into lockdown due to students fighting, an issue that’s been plaguing the district since school was let back in.

This comes on the heels of multiple gross missteps by the district….like the radical teacher that had been taping masks over students faces, or vice principal Jimmie Gilmore accosting a student last week, stealing his MAGA hat, and wrecking it in anger. Last month over a 1000 students at Shadow Ridge High School went without eating for the day as administrators were more worried about “social distancing” than feeding the kids lunch. The Governor also came under fire this month and rightfully so, for disseminating communist-style fear propaganda to the students about masks and vaccines.

So far the only thing the local news cared about was that a few protesters went onto private property either by accident or to get out of the triple digit heat, something neither security nor metro said anything about. They’re also describing them as “anti-vaxxers” even though the issue is about constitutional and religious medical freedom. Nevadans have had enough of this unconstitutional tyranny, last week over 2000 protesters marched in 108 degree heat for their rights, and until these mandates and vaccine passports are lifted and a forensic election audit done….we can only expect more. 🇺🇸

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...