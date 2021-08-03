Clark County Commissioners Slammed Over Mandatory Mask Mandates by Nevada Voters

I’m not sure what the commissioners were expecting at their public opinion forum today, but they definitely got an earful. Voters from across Las Vegas and the surrounding communities came to stand up against the “mandatory masks-for-all” mandates, currently destroying all hopes of economic recovery in the county. Masks are now required again even if the person is vaccinated or has natural immunity from recovering from it. All across social media were people canceling their vacations, businesses trips and travel plans, because surprise surprise, no one wants to wear a mask in 110+ heat…especially when we now know there’s no science behind it. As a community that relies heavily off tourism, conventions, entertainment, gaming, and all the small businesses and restaurants that support them….we cannot afford to go back to unconstitutional mandates. It will wipe out the already fragile economy as it is. Many speakers brought up the fact that commissioner Tick Segerblum himself got caught breaking his own mask mandate the commission passed unanimously last week at a Vegas party this week:

Not only is he literally standing in front of the “Return of the Masks” sign from the mandate he passed days earlier, he’s also hanging out with known anti-Trump RINO, Chuck Muth, who “claims” to know what conservatives want in the state. Hint: we want our freedom back, Chucky.

One after another, Nevadan voters spoke out overwhelmingly against the mask mandates and illegal forced vaccinations being placed on employees across the county. Many spoke out on how there was no science at all behind masks, and how Fauci was caught stating in his own emails that masks and lockdowns were not effective. They brought up how children are rarely effected, but are now being forced yet again to wear them all day long to their physical and emotional detriment. Many asked why we weren’t having a forensic election audit, considering the complete lack of transparency, honestly, and answers about the last election. Why did Nevada stop counting? Why were poll watchers turned away? Who was in charge of adjudicating votes, and how do we know if ours were changed? A few even asked where the Route 91 donation money was, as it has yet to make it to the victims or even be accounted for. They also pointed how none of the Commissioners went with the super-majority public opinion when they voted for it the first time, on top of hypocritically breaking their own mandates almost immediately. Here my clip: (I will try to post more if I can get a hold of them)

Mindy Robinson 8/3/2021.

Out of the entire room (the public comment forum was over 2 1/2 hours long, and people were only allowed to talk 3 minutes each) only two didn’t talk against mask mandates or their constitutional rights. Those two happened to be William McCurdy’s supporters from the failed town hall he shut down days earlier, after he didn’t like what the people had to say and kept accusing them of not being his “community.” One supporter talked about how the money needed to go to minorities instead of fairly to all Nevadans, and the other accused everyone that was at the previous meeting as being “white supremacists” …even though he couldn’t explain why. ONE single person toward the very end showed up to say that everyone should take the vaccine…even though they admitted that they themselves got the “jab” and it didn’t work for them and they got sick. So why take it all then? But of course that’s the person News 3 caught as they were leaving, so I expect them to ignore the other 200+ that were there against it, and report on the woman that didn’t seem to understand the thing she’s advocating doesn’t work by her own admission.

The commissioners for the most part avoided making eye contact with anyone speaking, many just stared at their phones and computer screens, and we’re pretty sure toward the end at least one of them fell asleep. He actually opened his eyes when he realized we were talking about him, so I didn’t get that video, but here’s the jist:

These county commissioners 100% did not care about their own constituent’s opinions. What they should be doing is setting up an emergency meeting to pull these not-based-on-science mask mandates ASAP! They also better damn not think about enacting lockdowns again for no reason…or I promise, we will not be this nice next time. There was an undeniable, overwhelming, super-majority of people demanding an end to this covid tyranny, with most people just wanting to live their lives as they once were…although time will tell how these commissioners decide to handle it. They have broken their oaths of office, they clearly do not represent the People, but man….they sure love spending our tax money. When we get our forensic election audit here in Nevada….and we will, you will all be replaced one by one. Clearly the majority of Clark County is against mask mandates and forced vaccinations, and WE WILL NOT COMPLY. 🇺🇸

If you missed the meeting and would live to remind the commissioners that they work for us, their contacts are below:

Marilyn Kirkpatrick- District B. Chairman, ccdistb@ClarkCountyNV.gov tel:702453500

James B. Gibson – District G. ccdistg@ClarkCountyNV.gov tel:7024555561

Michael Naft – District A. County Commissioner. ccdista@ClarkCountyNV.gov tel:7024553500

Ross Miller – District C. County Commissioner. ccdistc@ClarkCountyNV.gov tel:7024554901

William McCurdy II – District D. County Commissioner. ccdistd@ClarkCountyNV.gov tel:7024553239

Tick Segerblom – District E. County Commissioner. ccdiste@ClarkCountyNV.gov tel:7024553503

Justin Jones – District F. mailto:ccdistf@ClarkCountyNV.gov tel:7024553500

If you’d like to participate in demanding a forensic audit in Nevada, you can find directions at the bottom of the article “here” and the PDF file for the affidavit “here.”

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow updated news about the Nevada Audit and other local news either through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...