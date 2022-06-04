Clarence Thomas Warns of Possible END Of The Supreme Court if Liberals Agenda Succeeds ￼

Following the unexpected leak of the Supreme Court’s majority draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade back in May, the nation, which is sharply divided on abortion, turned to the Justices for looking for any indication of what their final decision might be.

The court has not provided the information many were hoping for but a few of the Conservative Justices have shared their concerns about what the lasting damage may be.

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas warned that the leak(s) could mark the end of the high court’s legitimacy.

Thomas was speaking at the Old Parkland Conference in Dallas where he was Friday’s keynote speaker. The conference describes itself as a place “to discuss alternative proven approaches to tackling the challenges facing Black Americans today,”

An appointee of President George H.W. Bush and one of the court’s staunchest conservatives, Justice Thomas suggested that the unprecedented public release of the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has prompted the justices and their aides to look at each other with suspicion.

“When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder,” Thomas said. “It’s kind of like infidelity that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.”

Thomas said that before the release of the draft opinion, made public by Politico last week, he considered that sort of disclosure unthinkable.

“If someone said that one line of one opinion would be leaked by anyone … you would say: ‘That’s impossible. No one would ever do that,’” the justice said. “That was verboten. It was beyond anyone’s understanding or at least anyone’s imagination.”

“I wonder how long we’re going to have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them, and then I wonder when they’re gone or destabilized what we will have as a country and I don’t think the prospects are good if we continue to lose them,” warned the conservative justice.

Conservatives never resort to employing those intimidation tactics, Justice Thomas argued.

Following his keynote speech, Thomas sat for a Q&A session. An attendee inquired about the relationship between liberal and conservative justices on the court.

You would never visit Supreme Court justice’s houses when things didn’t go our way. We didn’t throw temper tantrums. I think it is…incumbent on us to always act appropriately and not to repay tit for tat,” he said.

“How can we foster that same type of relationship within Congress and within the general population?” a man asked.

‘This is not the court of that era. I sat with Ruth Ginsburg for almost 30 years and she was actually an easy colleague to deal with… We may have been a dysfunctional family, but we were a family,” Thomas replied, praising his former colleagues. “This is not the court of that era.”

