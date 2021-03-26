Claiming Negativity, Chrissy Teigen Deletes Her Twitter Account, Calls it Quits on Platform

The controversial liberal actress Chrissy Teigen has told her fans that she’s leaving Twitter because of the negativity. That’s also known as free speech, but don’t tell liberals that.
“For over 10 years you guys have been my world,” Teigen wrote to her 13.7 million followers Wednesday night. “But it’s time to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”
“My life goal is to make people happy,” she wrote. “The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”
Teigen has made many controversial tweets and went to battle with many conservative influencers over the years on Twitter. She’s finally calling it quits it seems.
