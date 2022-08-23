Citizens United Sues Biden Regime for Records on Election Executive Order

The conservative nonprofit known as Citizens United has sued the Biden Regime, we will no longer refer to them as an administration over a recent FOIA request. The agencies did not receive a response from the June 16 filing within 20 working days as required by federal law.

Citizens United filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the State Department and the Interior Department for records that relate to President Joe Biden’s “Executive Order on Promoting Access to Voting.”

The group on Thursday said the lawsuit seeks “records relating to Biden’s Democrat Voter Turnout Executive Order that politicizes the federal workforce and is a blatant abuse of power that needs much more transparency.”

Citizens United is concerned that the Biden administration may have violated the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in certain types of political activity, through the executive order.

“These records should provide the answer,” Citizens United President David Bossie told The Federalist.

The executive order, which was criticized by Republicans, directed all federal agencies to work on expanding voter registration and participation.

“Citizens United filed these FOIA lawsuits against the Interior & State Departments because Joe Biden’s executive order on voting amounts to a Democrat turnout effort that politicizes the federal workforce and is a blatant abuse of power,” Bossie said. “This issue deserves far more transparency and that’s why we’re demanding these records be released to the American people.”

