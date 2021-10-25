Chuck Schumer Pushes For Vote On New Election Bill to Weaken “Conservative-Controlled States”

In something that slipped under the radar, and of course wasn’t well reported by the mainstream media last week, the Senate Leader of the Democrats announced that he would set a vote for next Wednesday to begin debate on election laws.

“We cannot allow conservative-controlled states to double down on their regressive and subversive voting bills,” Schumer said in a letter. “The Freedom to Vote Act is the legislation that will right the ship of our democracy and establish common sense national standards to give fair access to our democracy to all Americans.”

The New York Times reported:

In his letter, Mr. Schumer said that Democrats would also continue their internal negotiations to come up with a final version of a sweeping social safety net bill that has been slowed by differences between progressives and moderates over its cost and contents. He warned that lawmakers would need to make concessions to get a final measure.

“To pass meaningful legislation, we must put aside our differences and find the common ground within our party,” Schumer said. “As with any bill of such historic proportions, not every member will get everything he or she wants.”

According to Schumer, Senator Joe Manchin is involved with the process but is still against ending the filibuster considering 10 Republicans will need to vote with the Democrats in voting for the election bill.

“Senator Manchin has been engaged in conversations with our Republicans colleagues in hopes of advancing solutions on a bipartisan basis to ensure all Americans have their voice heard in our democracy,” Schumer wrote.

The Freedom to Vote Act, “which would expand voter access and boost election integrity. The measure would make Election Day a public holiday, require same-day registration at all polling locations by 2024 and ensure at least 15 days of early voting for federal elections,” according to NBC News.

The text of the bill says that it is “[t]o expand Americans’ access to the ballot box and reduce the influence of big money in politics, and for other purposes.”

According to the liberal Center for American Progress (CAP), “this legislation would also set nationwide voting standards to help counteract anti-democratic laws passed by legislatures in at least 17 states.” CAP said that such laws “are often aimed at disadvantaging historically underrepresented communities, including communities of color, as well as lower-income voters and people with disabilities.”

What are your thoughts America? Comment Below!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...