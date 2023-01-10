Christian Owned In-N-Out Burger Announces $125 Million Expansion to Tennessee [PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO INSIDE]

Christian owned In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee as they continue to expand with Christian values across the nation.

Such an announcement even had the Governor of Tennessee Bill Lee making the announcement with the executives of the brand.

Bussin with the Boys show on Barstool Sports was super excited about the announcement.

BREAKING: In-N-Out burger is coming to Nashville so we can finally settle who is the king of fast food burgers

BREAKING: In-N-Out burger is coming to Nashville so we can finally settle who is the king of fast food burgers pic.twitter.com/hNX2NJVATq — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) January 10, 2023

2023 is the 75th year that In-N-Out Burger has been in business, so the move is huge for the burger chain as they continue to expand.

In-N-Out Burger currently operates over 360 locations in California, Texas, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Oregon, and Colorado. They are currently planning expansion into Idaho, and now Tennessee.

Tennessee looks to be the start of a new East Coast expansion for the legendary burger franchise, which is Christian owned and has a bible verse on the bottom of all of their cups.

Watch the official press conference below.

WATCH:

JUST IN! In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee! Gov. Bill Lee joins leaders in Franklin to make the announcement | Watch on Twitter, Facebook, or in app https://t.co/ahfBEbzwqS — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) January 10, 2023

Lindsey, the granddaughter running the operations of the company now with other executives says they hope to be fully operational in Tennessee by 2026. The investment by In-N-Out burger is said to be in excess of $125 million into Tennessee.

