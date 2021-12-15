Christian Owned Hobby Lobby Raises Minimum Wage to $18.50, Dwarfing Federal Minimum Wages

Christian founded and owned Hobby Lobby announced today that they were raising their minimum wage for full time employees to $18.50 per hour.
Hobby Lobby currently operates 956 retail stores in 47 states across the U.S. Since 2009, the company has raised its minimum wage 12 times.
Other companies have also announced minimum wage increases in recent months — most between $15 to $17 an hour — including Walmart, Costco, Walgreens and CVS.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.
Why are you wasting your time depending on your monthly salary when you can work staying at home just with your PC and mobile phone you can earn up to $4000 within 3 days
Feel free to learn more….. Click Here