Christian Motivational Speaker Starts Bank Over Cancel Culture and Censorship in Private Sector

Nick Vujicic, a motivational speaker who traveled the world through his organization to speak to millions about his Christian faith, became a co-founder of a pro-life bank after he was kicked out of his bank, a false article was published about him, and a grenade was thrown into his house.

During a recent interview with our friends at The Epoch Times, Nick stated that he started to speak out about the innocent killing and murdering of unborn babies back in March of 2019. Within just 16 weeks of doing so, he revealed, “we had a grenade at our house, a false magazine article published against me, a lawsuit threat, a spying drone, and a bank kicked me out.”

Vujicic spoke to his friend Betsy Gray about starting Pro-Life Bank. Gray who has an extensive background in finance told him that they needed to pray more about the idea.

He considered to receive pushbacks in all aspects of his life, including his own bank.

“I got kicked out of a bank with no warning. They froze my credit cards, froze my debit cards,” he said. “They gave me a letter to say that they did a review of me as a client and they don’t want anything to do with me.”

“We want to tell everyone, yeah, there’s a choice coming for you,” Vujicic said. “And not only will this be a for-profit bank, we are actually known as a for-giving bank. We will not fund abortion, but we’ll actually fund 50 percent net profits to Judeo-Christian-aligned nonprofit organizations that are biblically aligned in doing the will of God according to our belief systems.”

Vujicic said with this initiative, he is hoping to share a positive message about protecting the sanctity of life at all stages.

“We love everyone. But we believe as well though that there should be equal protection and equal justice for the unborn who exist from the moment of conception,” he pointed out.

Vujicic has tetra-amelia syndrome, a disorder that caused him to be born without limbs. But despite some major challenges, he created his own ministry, Life Without Limbs. As an evangelist, he has reached millions of people across dozens of countries — a feat he credits to God.

