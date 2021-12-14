Chris Wallace Announces He’s Joining CNN

Just shortly after Chris Wallace gave his farewell address on Fox News Sunday, the lifelong Democrat announced he’s joining CNN.

Wallace is joining CNN as anchor for the network’s new subscription platform — CNN+ — that will debut in 2022.

“I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming. I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape—and finding new ways to tell stories,” Wallace said in a statement. “As I embark on this adventure, I am honored and delighted to join Jeff Zucker and his great team. I can’t wait to get started.”

Wallace gave this salty farewell address from his anchor desk on Fox News Sunday.

“After 18 years, this is my final ‘Fox News Sunday.’ It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this,” Wallace said.

“Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise,” Wallace continued. “I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride.”

“We’ve covered five presidential elections, interviewed every president since George H.W. Bush, travelled the world — sitting down with France’s Emanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. And I’ve gotten to spend Sunday mornings with you,” Wallace said. “It may sound corny, but I feel we’ve built a community here. There’s a lot you can do on Sundays. The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish.”

Wallace did not provide many details about why he is leaving Fox News, other than saying he wants to shift his career “beyond politics.”

“I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure,” Wallace said.

“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years,” a statement from Fox News said. “The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”

