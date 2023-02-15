Chris Cuomo Says ‘I Was Going to Kill Everybody Including Myself’ After Being Fired from CNN (AUDIO INSIDE)

Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN back in 2021 after the cable network revealed that the host had used his resources to try to help defend his brother, then Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo revealed he was suicidal and wanted to kill everybody after he was fired from CNN a new released audio shows. This is a wow factor folks. Good Lord.

The investigation from CNN said he was to be terminated “effective immediately” after trying to use journalistic resources and pressure to help his brother who was facing numbers allegations of sexual assault by female staffers.

Cuomo also quit his SiriumXM radio show after he was fired from the network.

He is now a host at the upstart and growing NewsNation.

“I had to accept it because I was going to kill everybody, including myself. Things can consume you,” he said.

“Italians are so passionate and I really had to fight against that because, you know, just like you did, I got too many people counting on me,” he said.

Cuomo made the remarks during an interview with Anthony Scaramucci’s podcast, “Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci.” You remember the mooch, the clown who was Trump’s press secretary for a few days and then turned on Trump and now hangs with liberals?

Listen to the audio below:

🚨BREAKING: Chris Cuomo: “I was going to kill everybody and myself” after being fired from CNN. pic.twitter.com/PTLcALESAf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 15, 2023

