Chris Brown and His Crew Allegedly Beat Up Usher Outside of a Roller Rink in Las Vegas Where Brown was Having his 34th Birthday Party

In yet another story that you can’t make up, Chris Brown and his security entrouge allegedly beat up Usher at a Roller Rink in Las Vegas where Brown was throwing his 34th birthday bash.

Chris Brown and his crew reportedly fought Usher at his own 34th birthday party in Las Vegas last night.

Details are scarce, but according to a report on Hollywood Unlocked, published on Saturday (May 6), Chris Brown and his crew reportedly jumped Usher outside of Skate Rock City in Las Vegas on Friday night (May 5). Breezy was at the venue for his surprise 34th birthday party organized and hosted by Usher, himself.

According to a source, the celebrity-filled birthday party was going well until Chris Brown reportedly acted rudely toward singer-actress Teyana Taylor for unknown reasons. The insider observed that Brown appeared to be “visibly drunk” when he started interacting with her.

A few guests and Usher tried to intervene but at some point, according to the source, Brown called the “Confessions” singer a “coward” and left the party. The drama escalated outside the venue onto Brown’s bus when Usher confronted the singer about his behavior.

The source told Hollywood Unlocked that a physical altercation occurred between the two men with Usher leaving the tour bus with a “bloodied nose.”

Hollywood Unlocked reported the following:

Hollywood Unlocked reports, Chris Brown and his team allegedly jumped Usher at a skate party in Vegas pic.twitter.com/9raUQnSWEC — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 6, 2023

Chris Brown for some reason continues to not be canceled, although he’s made Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock look like Rock, Paper, Scissors.. Here’s a list of Browns’ legal accomplishments.

Assaulted Rihanna. Pictures and everything (2009)

Angrily stormed off the stage of Good Morning America, and shattered a dressing room window with a chair (2011)

Dressed as a terrorist for Halloween (2012)

Fought Drake at a nightclub (2012)

Punched Frank Ocean (2013)

Arrested for felony assault (2013)

Kicked out of rehab for “violent behavior” (2014)

Assaulted a different woman, a Brazilian model (2016)

Pointed a gun at a woman while in his home, proceeded to get in a 9 hour standoff with the police (2016)

Bought an illegal monkey, was permanently banned from owning primates (2018)

Accused of rape (2019)

Accused of hitting a woman (2021)

Accused of sexual assault (2022)

Usher & Mario singing Happy Birthday to Chris Brown at his Birthday Party 🎂 pic.twitter.com/djEAjwihwA — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) May 6, 2023

Usher reportedly tried to intervene after Chris started yelling at Teyana Taylor for not wanting to talk to him. Later, Usher came back with a bloody nose.pic.twitter.com/7n2knDCGgd

This is a developing story..

