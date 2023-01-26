News

Chinese Military Vessels, Aircraft Cross into Taiwanese Space in Latest Show of Force and Aggression

Taiwan is talking tough against a massive foe in China, as their Vice President has vowed to uphold the self-ruled island’s democracy in the face of China’s constant threats, aggression, and possible invasion.

Chinese military aircraft and vessels invaded Taiwan’s airspace and waters yet again early Wednesday in what has become a near daily occurrence of intimidation against the island nation.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said four Chinese military aircraft and three Chinese naval vessels were detected around 6 a.m. local time.

4 PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities.

Taiwan's forces that were monitoring the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy Vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to China's activities, the Defense Ministry said.

China has been teasing an incursion into Taiwan almost daily for weeks as tensions between the two nations ramp up over US policies with Taiwan.

Taiwan split from the mainland in 1949 after a civil war and have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment. 

The Chinese Communist Party regularly flies fighter planes and bombers near Taiwan to enforce its stance that the island is obliged to unite with the mainland – by force if necessary. 

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi increased tensions last August when she flew into the nation with other high-ranking American officials after being warned by China not to do so.

Lai Ching-te, who currently serves as Taiwan’s vice president and has assumed the new role of the ruling Democratic Progress Party, vowed to uphold the self-ruled island’s democracy in the face of China’s authoritarianism. 

