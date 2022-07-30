Chinese Military Threatens World War III: America “Will Get Burned!” China’s Xi Threatens Biden On Phone Call

We’ve all seen this coming. Under President Donald Trump time as President of the United States of America, the world was just fearful enough that Trump would nuke them that we had an overall period of world peace. Nobody wanted to cross him for fear he’d wipe them off the face of the earth.

The exact opposite is happening under the Alleged President Joe Biden. World leaders are walking all over the bumbling fool that occupies the White House (or more realistically the sound stage across the street from the White House).

Now our greatest threat, the Chinese Communist Party, posted on a social media platform called Weibo warning that war is coming.

According to Real News No Bullshit:

Something noteworthy, an official weibo account for the Chinese communist party military has posted a message saying “prepare for war.”

The message is coming from the 80th army group and was posted the same day President Biden had a phone call with President Xi of China.

The post was made 15 hours ago and has 650,000 likes. Translation on next slide.

Weibo is a popular Chinese social media app.

It’s clear that World War III is on the horizon, and I don’t think any American feels safe with Joe Biden as our Commander-In-Chief.

While news like this will probably not help your ability to sleep at night, one of the reasons that I can fall asleep as soon as my head hits the pillow is because that pillow is a MyPillow. Ever since I started using it my neck and shoulder pain has gone away and I feel completely rested. Order yours today at MyPillow.com and use code FFN for up to 66% off.

Watch this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...