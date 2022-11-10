China ‘Wont’ Comment’ on U.S. Midterm Elections, But They Said This Instead

According to our friends at American Military News, a top Chinese government spokesman said he “won’t comment” on the U.S. midterm elections that ended on Tuesday, instead of offering a vision for U.S. – Chinese relations in a press conference held Wednesday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian called the elections “internal affairs” of the U.S. and said “the election results are to be decided by the U.S. voters.”

A reporter from China Review News asked Zhao for his views on the current relations between the U.S. and China, as the two nations have been at odds over Taiwan and its right to independence.

“Our position is consistent and clear,” he said. “We believe that a sound and steady China-US relationship serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples. It is also the common aspiration of the international community.”

“We hope the US will work with China to find the right way for our two countries to get along with each other in the new era on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,and bring bilateral relations back to the right track of sound and steady development.”

#China's FM: The #USMidtermElections are its domestic elections, which are decided by US voters. China has no comment. We hope that the US will work with China to find the right way to get along in the new era based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence &win-win cooperation. pic.twitter.com/qhkxChz2ie — Ambassador Deng Xijun (@China2ASEAN) November 9, 2022

U.S. officials recently warned of likely Chinese interference against U.S. candidates perceived as hostile to Beijing, but had found no credible threats, AP reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that China had played “aggressive games” in its democracy amid reports that candidates have been backed by the Chinese government, according to BBC.

China’s Xi Jinping recently secured a third term as leader of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. With the third term as party leader Xi has also paved the way for a third term as president of China.

The ruling CCP has already scrapped China’s two-term presidential term limit, and Xi has consolidated his power to an extent unseen since Mao Zedong, the founder of the modern Chinese communist state.

