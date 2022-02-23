China Will Back Russian Aggression With Diplomacy When it Moves on Ukraine

BEIJING (AFP) – China and Russia sounded the alarm in the West this month with their strongest declaration of friendship in decades, but Beijing has signaled it will not support Vladimir Putin if he sends troops to invade Ukraine. Russia enlisted China’s support in Ukraine’s confrontation with the West on Friday, when Beijing agreed with Moscow that the US-led NATO military alliance should not accept new members. On Saturday, China said it had closed the door to NATO membership for Ukraine after NATO urged Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to leave it open amid the threat of attack from Russia. BEIJING, February 19. (Reuters) – China will support Russia diplomatically and possibly economically if it invades Ukraine, worsening Beijing’s already strained relations with the West, but will stop before providing military support, experts say.

As the crisis in Ukraine escalated, Beijing has joined Moscow in repeatedly criticizing the United States and NATO for provoking what Beijing sees as Moscow’s legitimate security concerns. Despite Beijing’s cautious language on Ukraine, observers say a Chinese-Russian joint statement remains a challenge for Washington and its allies in the wake of the current crisis. Comments from senior Chinese diplomats – following Russia’s pledge to deploy troops in separatist Donetsk and Lugansk regions, which Putin has recognized as independent – highlight Beijing’s controversial stance as the Ukraine crisis unfolds amid warming relations between Moscow and Beijing.

The Chinese instinct is to support Moscow, both to support fruitful cooperation between the two countries and to resist pressure from the West. While Russia does not need Chinese military assistance for a potential invasion of Ukraine, Beijing’s political and economic support is reassuring for Russian President Vladimir Putin. If Beijing provided Moscow with a partial hedge against the economic fallout of 2014 after the fact, this time Beijing is acting as a more open broker of Moscow’s aggression in Europe before a possible invasion occurs.

For Beijing, backing a Russian invasion of Ukraine would hurt already deteriorating relations with Western nations, but Beijing is also looking to shore up its growing relationship with Moscow to thwart what it sees as US attempts to stifle its rise as a world power. Even Beijing doesn’t want a headache over the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, especially in a year when Vladimir Putin is poised to guarantee himself an unprecedented third term by prioritizing stability. In a broader strategic context, where Beijing sees an increasingly intense rivalry with the United States, a stronger partnership with Moscow is now costing some disgruntled European leaders and modest potential economic costs in Ukraine.

Some analysts believe that the protracted showdown with Russia over Ukraine could distract the US from its vaunted “pivot to Asia” by giving China more room to expand Chinese influence in the region. Xi Jinping, two nuclear powers spanning Europe and Asia, could change the game militarily and diplomatically. By cementing the split between Russia and the EU, a Russian invasion of Ukraine thus risks dividing the most important powers into two blocs — Russia and China on the one hand, and the US and Europe on the other — recreating Cold War security agreements in which, China claims to vehemently oppose.

Given the growing antagonism between India and China, a Chinese-backed invasion of Ukraine would push New Delhi further away from Russia, into Australia, Japan and the US. If China had gone its own way, it would have maintained strong ties with Moscow, protected its trade relations with Ukraine, kept the EU in its economic orbit, and avoided the effects of US and EU sanctions on Moscow, while hindering relations with the United States. from significant deterioration. Russia also supported China’s position on Taiwan, and in the event of an American-Chinese war over Taiwan, China could count on Russia’s diplomatic and economic assistance.

China’s extraordinarily direct stance toward NATO and support for Moscow’s “reasonable” security concerns, however, has placed it in a diplomatic position, forcing it to balance its close ties with Russia with key economic interests in Europe. Although the two powers have recently stepped up their so-called global strategic partnership, China has not offered its full support for Moscow’s military encirclement of Ukraine. Despite the nascent alliance between China and Moscow, China has not always openly supported Moscow in its territorial expansion. Chinese Xi Jinping did not support Russia’s war in Georgia in 2008, its invasion of Ukraine in 2014, and did not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Russian Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a joint statement highlighting what they called “interference in other countries’ internal affairs” as Russia builds up troops on Russia’s border with Ukraine and China hosts the Winter Olympics. Chinese scholars cite laissez-faire to explain the Crimea decision, but Western scholars say Moscow’s public support will set a dangerous precedent for independent Chinese territories including Tibet and Xinjiang, and possibly even Taiwanese autonomy. It’s hard to understand how the entry of Russian troops into the Crimean peninsula joins China’s principle of non-intervention, not to mention that China has declared that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. While Tuesday’s official call for “calm, restraint and dialogue” to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Beijing’s repeated rejection of the West in the joint statement has actually encouraged Putin’s belligerence.

