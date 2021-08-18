China Warns Taiwan “U.S. Abandoned Afghanistan and Will Abandon You Too” Deploys Warships, ASW Aircraft, & Fighter Jets

In the same week of the United States Military’s embarrassing collapse in Afghanistan, China has taken to the airwaves to show its strength and might as the US Military tries to save face.

China’s Eastern Theater Army Command dispatched warships, anti-submarine warfare aircraft, and fighter jets to surrounding maritime and aerial areas near the island of Taiwan.

According to the public reason given for the military exercise from the Chinese government was that China was conducting joint live-fire assaults and testing the command troops integrated joint operation capabilities, Senior Colonel Chi Yi, spokesperson of the command, announced.

China warned Taiwan that it should be “trembling” as the US “won’t protect” the island from a Chinese invasion.

The exercises are a necessary action taken based on the current security situation in the Taiwan Straights and the need to safeguard national sovereignty, and are a solemn response to the foreign interferences and the provocations by “Taiwan independence” forces, Col. Shy Yi stated.

He went on to say the PLA Eastern Theater Command will continue to boost its war preparedness and related training, and is determined and capable of crushing any “Taiwan independence” secessionist activities and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations of the China Foreign Affairs University, said he believes the US is set to “cast aside” Taiwan should Taipei push for independence.

“The US’ fleeing action is a warning to the Taiwan secessionists, or rather, a forecast,” he told the Global Times.

Meanwhile, Jin Canrong – associate dean of the School of International Studies at the Renmin University of China – accused the US of holding “empty promises”.

He told the outlet: “Those who have a clear mind should understand that Taiwan residents can’t rely on the US.

“However, given the ideology-driven influence, some observers may see the situation in the island as being different from that in Afghanistan, but there’s one thing in common – America’s empty promise.”

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has long threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

