China Warns of New Virus Detected, Says Bird Flu Strain H10N3 Found in First Human Case

Just like clockwork, the Chinese have now warned of yet another deadly virus in Humans for the first time. Can we start asking ourselves what in the hell is wrong with the birds in China?

“A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low,” the AP reported, uncritically citing the CCP.

“The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website,” the report continued, adding, “No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere.”

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

The Associated Press declined to comment further, despite the fact that they reported the Chinese Communist Party deceived the world about COVID-19, which is caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2.

“Throughout January, the World Health Organization publicly praised China for what it called a speedy response to the new coronavirus,” the AP earlier reported. “It repeatedly thanked the Chinese government for sharing the genetic map of the virus ’immediately,’ and said its work and commitment to transparency were ‘very impressive, and beyond words.’”

“But behind the scenes, it was a much different story, one of significant delays by China and considerable frustration among WHO officials over not getting the information they needed to fight the spread of the deadly virus,” the AP said. This is what the WHO reported in January:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

“As the AP previously documented, this culture has delayed warnings about the pandemic, blocked the sharing of information with the World Health Organization and hampered early testing,” the AP reported in December.

And it allowed the joint Chinese-WHO team to rule out one theory on the origins of the virus. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has collected many virus samples, leading to allegations that it may have been the source of the original outbreak, whether on purpose or accidentally. But experts now consider the possibility of such a leak so improbable that it will not be suggested as an avenue of future study, said Embarek, a WHO food safety and animal diseases expert.

The Associated Press also added:

“China had already strongly rejected that possibility and has promoted other theories. The Chinese and foreign experts considered several ideas for how the disease first ended up in humans, leading to a pandemic that has now killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide.”

