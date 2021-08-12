China Has Enough Data For Dossiers on ALL Americans Experts Warn Senate Panel

China has stolen enough data from the United States to compile a “dossier” on every single American adult according to new evidence that’s been shown to a United States Senate Panel.

The material used to “influence and intimidate, reward and blackmail, flatter and humiliate, divide, and conquer,” a Senate Panel was told this week.

Matthew Pottinger, a deputy national security adviser for the Trump administration, sounded the alarm about Beijing’s perusal of data during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

“Assembling dossiers on people has always been a feature of Leninist regimes but Beijing’s penetration of digital networks worldwide has taken this to a new level,” Pottinger told the panel Wednesday.

“The party compiles dossiers on millions of foreign citizens around the world, using the material it gathers to influence and intimidate, reward and blackmail, flatter and humiliate, divide and conquer.”

“Beijing has stolen sensitive data sufficient to build a dossier on every American adult — and on many of our children too.”

China is exploiting US social media platforms, Pottinger said, and using them to spread propaganda.

“Over the past few years, Beijing has flooded US platforms with overt and covert propaganda, amplified by proxies and bots,” he said.

“The propaganda is focused not only on promoting whitewashed narratives of Beijing’s policies but also on exacerbating social tensions within the United States and other target nations.”

Pottinger argued that the US Government should stop funding technologies in China, such as facial recognition and data mining, these are areas Beijing can use to advance surveillance on Americans.

Thanks to our friends at The New York Post for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...