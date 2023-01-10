Chilling New Details Have Emerged About the Idaho College Murders…

You know how they say a picture is worth a thousand words? It’s also chilling and eerie as hell sometimes.

A chilling picture of the suspect in the Idaho murders is emerging, and it’s becoming clear that this guy was not just a random killer, he was almost hunting his prey. It’s like he’d been at it for quite some time, accord to a new report from TMZ.

Apparently alleged slasher Bryan Kohberger was pulled over a mile from the murder house one month before the killings.

At this point we’re pretty confident he wasn’t just out for a Sunday night stroll.

TMZ is reporting that Bryan Kohberger, the man arrested for the brutal stabbing murders of four University of Idaho Students, was pulled over by police just 1.5 miles from the murder house a couple of months before the killings.

The Latah County Sheriff confirms to TMZ that Kohberger was stopped by police in late August, less than two miles from the home where the murders happened.

He was ticketed for not wearing a seat belt.

But wait, there’s more. Kohberger was driving a white Hyundai Elantra when he was pulled over near the University of Idaho campus, just down the road where the murders took place a few months later.

According to the traffic citation, Kohberger was pulled over on August 21 at 11:40 PM and he was driving a 2015 white Hyundai Elantra with Pennsylvania license plates.

This guy has terrible driving skills and is frequently pulled over. He and his father were driving to Pennsylvania about a month after the murders when they were stopped twice in Indiana.

Unbelievable how many times police had this guy, but didn’t know they had him.

