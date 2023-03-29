Chilling Final Messages of Nashville School Shooter to Friend REVEALED – A Very Mentally Troubled Mind

The chilling messages of a killer have been released to the public from the horrific school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee as the legacy mainstream media tries to spin this story away from what is really is.

A transgender female opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, less than two weeks before the holiest Christian holiday, Easter Sunday.

Slaughtering three children who were 9-years-old, and killing three members of the faculty as well. The mentally deranged psychopath shot their way into the building by shooting out the glass of the double locked front doors.

Today more information has been revealed about Hale, including a set of bone chilling messages sent to a friend just prior to this pure evil and senseless murderous rampage.

Hale’s friend Averianna Patton, reportedly received messages Monday morning from Hale saying that she no longer wanted to live and that she would be on the news later that day.

So you want to take your own life, but on your way out you want to murder three 9-year-olds? This is a MONSTER America!

“You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die … This is my last goodbye,” the transgender killer wrote to Patton.

“One day this will make more sense. I’ve left more than enough evidence behind,” Hale continued, before ominously saying, “But something bad is about to happen.”

Audrey "Aiden" Hale messaged a friend from middle school on Instagram minutes before the deadly rampage at The Covenant School in Nashville – WTVFhttps://t.co/zUAX9VqwRg pic.twitter.com/IJ34bm0vPu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 28, 2023

“I tried to comfort and encourage her and subsequently reached out to the Suicide Prevention Help Line after being instructed to by my father at 10:08 am. Audrey has shared with others that she had been suicidal in the past and I knew to take this serious,” Patton told NewsChannel 5 after the shooting occurred.

Patton was a former basketball teammate and classmate of Hale’s from middle school.

Police claim that Hale also has a manifest, but are refusing to release it to the public. Reason you ask, because it will show the true mental illness of the LGBTQ community, and that doesn’t fit the narratives.

Ask yourself why the police are refusing to release the manifesto, if you have common sense, you’ll know the answer is to keep the narrative as under control as possible as the legacy mainstream media is trying to do.

