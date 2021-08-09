Children Denied Lunch in Las Vegas School Due to “Social Distancing” Restrictions

Shadow Ridge High School in Clark County forced around 1000 kids go the day without lunch. Due to forcing them to “social distance” at lunchtime, most students couldn’t make it through the line in time and were forced to go without eating the entire school day. Aside from the fact that covid isn’t even a danger to children in that age bracket…why are we forcing them to social distance in the first place? I suppose if anything it’s a great introduction to what living under socialism would be like.

On top of starving school children, the Clark County high school is also forcing them to scan barcodes wherever they go to track them…you know, for that covid they’re not susceptible to. It’s totally not just indoctrinating them to get used to living in a police state or anything.

Just in case you think this it entirely unacceptable: Phone: (702) 799-6699 Online: https://www.srhsmustangs.com/m/contact/index.jsp

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...