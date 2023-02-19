Chick-Fil-A Fans STUNNED with Announcement of NEW Plant Based Cauliflower Sandwich Hitting Test Markets in February

Chick-fil-A anounced on Thursday, February 9, that it will begin testing its first plant-based entrée, the Cauliflower Sandwich, on February 13. That means starting tomorrow, Chick-fil-A will be testing the cauliflower sandwich in Denver, Colorado, Charleston, S.C., and North Carolina’s Greensboro region.

The sandwich is made from a whole, real cauliflower. The preparation is similar to the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. It is marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.

The clinary developer of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich, Stuart Tracy, said, “We explored every corner of the plant-based space in search of the perfect centerpiece for our plant-forward entrée. Time and time again, we kept returning to cauliflower as the base of our sandwich.”

Today, Chick-fil-A announced the test of a one-of-a-kind plant-forward entrée, the Chick-fil-A™ Cauliflower Sandwich. Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, the sandwich will be available in three select markets. Read more: https://t.co/rqX4FrUsEy pic.twitter.com/wSERDJloTL — Chick-fil-A News (@ChickfilANews) February 9, 2023

Tracy continued, “After a significant amount of development, we knew we had a one-of-a-kind entrée. One that puts adelicioius spin on what we’re known for, great tasting food with ingredients you can trust.”

Director of menu packaging at Chick-fil-A, Leslie Neslage, said, “Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Guests have told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A.”

Neslage added, “Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A.”

The Chick-fil-A restaurant chain said in a statement, “The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich was created, developed, and tested in-house by Chick-fil-A chefs who worked diligently for nearly four years finding the right ingredients and perfecting the receipe for the new sandwich.

Customers in the three test markets can check the Chick-fil-A ® App or contack their local Chick-fil-A restaurant to find out if their restaurant will be participating in the test.

