Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says She Was Treated Unfairly and Lost Re-Election Bid Because of Her Race and Gender

In the land of what kind of stupidity are we going to make up now in American politics, one of the most liberal mayors in America who lost her bid for re-election is now blaming it on her race and gender.

That’s right, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she was mistreated and lost because she was treated unfairly due to her race and gender. If you believe this, you’re an idiot.

Lightfoot finished third among eight challengers on Tuesday night’s election. Reporters then pressed her on whether or not she believes she was unfairly treated, and we can’t stop laughing at the stupidity.

“I’m a Black woman in America. Of course,” she responded, according to reports.

“Regardless of tonight’s outcome, we fought the right fights and we put this city on a better path,” Lightfoot said Tuesday night, adding that serving as Chicago’s mayor was “the honor of a lifetime.”

She continued: “I looked into the camera and spoke directly to young people of color who looked like me and to every kid who felt like I did when I grew up. And I’m going to do that again tonight.”

“Obviously, we didn’t win the election today, but I stand here with my head held high and a heart full of gratitude,” Lightfoot said in brief remarks, highlighting how the city emerged from a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and made “real progress on public safety.”

Lightfoot was already sowing this kind of discord in the New Yorker over the weekend with this statement.

“I am a Black woman,” she told the magazine. “Let’s not forget: certain folks, frankly, don’t support us in leadership roles.”

Fellow Chicagoans who were tired of Lightfoot’s crime ridden policies sounded off on social media.

“There is hope for my home city yet,” wrote Jonathan Turley, a criminal defense attorney and Fox News contributor. “Lori Lightfoot is out. The greatest potential improvement for the city since 1900 when the direction of the Chicago river was reversed.”

Contributing editor at The Spectator Stephen L. Miller wrote, “Perhaps Lori Lightfoot would have won if thousands of her voters had not been shot.”

However the two people who will be in the runoff for the Mayor’s position are both prominent Democrats, is anything really going to change Chicago?

