Chicago Lutheran Church Hosts ‘Drag Queen Prayer Hour’ For Children (VIDEO)

In an absolutely despicable act, a Chicago Lutheran Church has hosted a “Drag Queen Prayer Hour” for children.

according to the Lutheran Church’s Facebook post, “Seminarian Aaron Musser” preached in drag to children as part of “a dress rehearsal for joy.”

Also known as grooming.

“Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be, because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years.” the drag queen said

“And I decided instead of telling you, ‘this is how I want you to be joyful,’ as we prepare for this dress rehearsal, I figured I would instead put on a dress as so many who have inspired me have done. I decided to follow their example, showing that liberation from oppressive laws clears a path for joy.”

“But allowing yourself to feel joy can be scary. I wasn’t sure how the outside world would handle me when they saw me this morning. Joy is difficult to feel, it’s vulnerable. But isn’t it so beautiful?”

You can view the insane fiasco below.

WATCH:

