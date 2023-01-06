Chase Geiser Tweets Nominate Trump for Speaker, 10 Minutes Later Matt Gaetz Does It! [DETAILS INSIDE]

Our good friend Chase Geiser of One American Podcast, tweeted out a tweet that many thought was humorous. Some thought it was genius. Others scoffed and were angry, saying things like “This is a serious matter, stop messing around.”

However Geiser meant it, Gaetz must have liked what he saw, because about ten minutes later, he nominated Trump for Speaker of the House on the floor of our nation’s leadership.

“Nominate Trump for Speaker,” Geiser tweeted. We’ll be damned, Gaetz did it!

Nominate Trump for Speaker. — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) January 5, 2023

“I’m formally nominating President Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House. Make the House of Representatives Great Again!”

Watch Gaetz Nominate Trump for Speaker of the House below.

WATCH:

I’m formally nominating President Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the House.



Make the House of Representatives Great Again! pic.twitter.com/HZJ4Mqc1bi — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 5, 2023

Gaetz then went on Fox News Laura Ingraham and was attacked for not supporting McCarthy, but he handled himself well with rational thought and providence.

WATCH:

I will not be voting for Kevin McCarthy.



I resent the extent to which he utilizes the lobbyists and special interests to dictate how political decisions, policy decisions, and leadership decisions are made.



We have zero trust in him. pic.twitter.com/o53UhpDre2 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 6, 2023

Would you support Trump as Speaker of the House?

