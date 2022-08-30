News

Charlie Kirk Announces the Birth of a New Baby Girl

Patriot Staff August 29, 2022 1 Comment
Dear Patriot, Over the last 10 years, as the Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, I have fought relentlessly to protect the freedoms given to us by God, the Judeo-Christian values in our founding documents, and the enduring glory of American exceptionalism. I do so not for personal pride, but because I know that America is worth it, and we must fight for her like our future depends on it—because it does

Day by day my love for this country and my conviction to protect her has grown stronger, and now it is more personal than ever before. 

It is with a loving heart and overwhelming joy that I would like to introduce you to the newest addition to the Kirk family. On August 23, 2022, my courageous wife Erika and I welcomed a strong, healthy, and beautiful baby girl into the world. She is everything we have been praying for and more. A true and perfect gift from above.
As Erika and I enter this new season of life, I want to assure you of this: I will never stop defending America and her founding principles. I will never stop fighting for the freedoms enshrined in our Constitution. And I will always do whatever it takes to ensure the gift that is America lives on for you, and for my baby girl. 

Thank you for your support of me, my growing family, and of Turning Point USA. The work that we do would not be possible without your generosity and steadfast commitment to our mission and vision—and for that I am eternally grateful.
Charlie Kirk
Founder and CEO
Turning Point USA
