Charlie Kirk Announces the Birth of a New Baby Girl

|Dear Patriot, Over the last 10 years, as the Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, I have fought relentlessly to protect the freedoms given to us by God, the Judeo-Christian values in our founding documents, and the enduring glory of American exceptionalism. I do so not for personal pride, but because I know that America is worth it, and we must fight for her like our future depends on it—because it does.
Day by day my love for this country and my conviction to protect her has grown stronger, and now it is more personal than ever before.
It is with a loving heart and overwhelming joy that I would like to introduce you to the newest addition to the Kirk family. On August 23, 2022, my courageous wife Erika and I welcomed a strong, healthy, and beautiful baby girl into the world. She is everything we have been praying for and more. A true and perfect gift from above.
|As Erika and I enter this new season of life, I want to assure you of this: I will never stop defending America and her founding principles. I will never stop fighting for the freedoms enshrined in our Constitution. And I will always do whatever it takes to ensure the gift that is America lives on for you, and for my baby girl.
Thank you for your support of me, my growing family, and of Turning Point USA. The work that we do would not be possible without your generosity and steadfast commitment to our mission and vision—and for that I am eternally grateful.
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot
I’m at present becoming further $19k or additional month-to-month from homegrown through doing phenomenally genuine and clean errand online from homegrown. I really have gotten explicitly $20845 extreme month from this homegrown errand. w210} be a region of right now this errand and begin getting more cash online through notice training
at the given site… … ..https://worksfull.blogspot.com