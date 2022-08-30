Charlie Kirk Announces the Birth of a New Baby Girl

Dear Patriot, Over the last 10 years, as the Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, I have fought relentlessly to protect the freedoms given to us by God, the Judeo-Christian values in our founding documents, and the enduring glory of American exceptionalism. I do so not for personal pride, but because I know that America is worth it, and we must fight for her like our future depends on it—because it does.



Day by day my love for this country and my conviction to protect her has grown stronger, and now it is more personal than ever before.



It is with a loving heart and overwhelming joy that I would like to introduce you to the newest addition to the Kirk family. On August 23, 2022, my courageous wife Erika and I welcomed a strong, healthy, and beautiful baby girl into the world. She is everything we have been praying for and more. A true and perfect gift from above.