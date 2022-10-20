Charlie Crist (Florida’s Dem Gubernatorial Candidate) Campaign Manager Quits 3 Weeks Before Election as DeSantis Surges in Polls

Just three weeks before the midterm elections to decide the Governorship of the great state of Florida, Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has quit.

A spokeswoman for Crist announced that “Austin Durrer has departed the campaign to focus on a family matter.”

Just The News reported:

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has departed with less than three weeks until the election. “Austin Durrer has departed the campaign to focus on a family matter,” Crist spokeswoman Samantha Ramirez said, according to Florida Politics. The campaign insists Durrer’s leaving is not the product of Crist’s sagging poll numbers. Sydney Throop will take over the role. Throop previously ran Crist’s congressional campaigns. A former Florida Republican governor, Crist announced he would run for Senate as an independent following his failure to win the GOP primary contest against Marco Rubio in 2010. He subsequently won election to the House of Representatives as a Democrat and now seeks to topple Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and reclaim his old job.

Christ said they would have a $20 million ad blitz between September and November, but that has not happened yet.

DeSantis spent $44 million on TV ads while the Crist campaign spent $11.3 million. It looks as though the Crist campaign is really struggling.

Politico reported:

Airwaves — The television gap is stunning. An analysis by tracking firm AdImpact shows that as of the start of this week DeSantis and the Republican Party has spent roughly $44 million, compared to $11.3 million spent by Crist and the Florida Democratic Party. But a decent chunk of Crist’s spending was done ahead of the August primary, then Crist was off the air for about three weeks following his win over Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

DeSantis currently holds a 7 point lead in national polls over Crist in the race for Florida’s next governor. Thanks to the work of the likes of our own Matt Couch, Scott Pressler, and others who continue to fight all over America for voter registration and local elections, Florida now has a 300000 voter advantage over Democrats in the Sunshine state.

