CHARLES MCGEE, ONE OF THE LAST TUSKEGEE AIRMEN PASSES AWAY AT AGE 102

Charles McGee, a celebrated Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat mission during three different wars, has died at the age of 102, his family​ announced in a statement on Sunday.



In the family’s statement his son Ron Mcgee, said he died in his sleep at his home in Bethesda, Maryland. His youngest daughter, Yvonne McGee, who was at his side said he died with his “right hand over his heart, and was smiling serenely.”

With the U.S. entry into World War II, McGee left the University of Illinois to join an experimental program for Black soldiers seeking to train as pilots after the Army Air Corps was forced to admit African Americans. He was sent to the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama for flight training in October of 1942, according to his biography on the website of the National Aviation Hall of Fame.



McGee graduated from flight school in June 1943 and in early 1944 joined the all-Black 332nd Fighter Group, known as the ‘Red Tails.’ He flew 136 missions as the group accompanied bombers over Europe.



McGee, a ‘Red Tail,’ and part of the heroic group of Black pilots and support staffers, flew 409 missions spanning World War II to Vietnam. In the Second World War, the airmen’s 332nd Expeditionary Operations Group of combat pilots, including bomber escorts, never lost a bomber to enemy action.



“We didn’t enter training to say we’re going to go down to Tuskegee to set the world on fire,” McGee told WBAL. “But it turned out that what we accomplished dispelled biases and generalization, and in some cases, racism.” He also told WBAL, the NBC affiliate of Baltimore in 2016, “I fell in love with flying.”



McGee remained in the Army Air Corps, later the U.S. Air Force, and served for 30 years. He flew low-level bombing missions during the Korean War and returned to combat again during the Vietnam War. The National Aviation Hall of Fame says his 409 aerial fighter combat missions in three wars remains a record.

McGee wrote in an essay for the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, “At time of the war, the idea of an all-African American flight squadron was radical and offensive to many. The prevailing opinion was that blacks did not possess the intelligence or courage to be military pilots. One general even wrote, ‘The Negro type has not the proper reflexes to make a first-rate fighter pilot.’ The Tuskegee Airmen certainly proved men like him wrong.”

He retired as a Colonel in the Air Force in 1973, then earned a college degree in business administration and worked as a business executive. He was accorded an honorary commission promoting him to the one-star rank of Brigadier General, as he turned 100.



McGee received numerous awards, including the Bronze Star, and he drew a standing ovation in 2020 when President Donald Trump honored him in the State of the Union address, the same day he was promoted to honorary Brigadier General.



Charles McGee was a true American military hero and will never be forgotten or replaced. He once said, “I am most proud of my work as a Tuskegee Airman that helped bring down racial barriers and defeat the Nazis.”



Charles Edward McGee was born December 7, 1919, in Cleveland. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Frances, who died in 1994. Survivors include daughters Charlene Mcgee Smith and Yvonne Mcgee, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...