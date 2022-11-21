Charles Barkley Predicts SEC School Will Pursue Deion Sanders for Next Head Coach, and It Will STUN YOU Who He Thinks It is (HINT: It’s Not Auburn)

It should come as no surprise now to anyone that follows College Football that Prime-time Deion Sanders can flat out coach. He’s now 25-5 at Jacksonville State, and is stunning the College and Football world with his coaching acumen.

Keep in mind, Sanders doesn’t need the money. Primetime has a net worth of over $50 million, he’s doing this because he loves the sport of football. His friend Charles Barkley says he’s going to get an offer from an SEC School, but he doesn’t think it’s going to be Auburn that lands him.

Auburn is having a terrible year in football, they fired their coach, and running back great Cadillac Williams is the interim head coach right now.

“What I’m telling you is, I think there’s going to be a shocker, a firing in the SEC,” Barkley said on The Next Round Podcast. “And I know for a fact that they’re probably going to go after Deion. I know that for a fact.”

Host Lance Taylor speculated and said “I would not be shocked if A&M fired Jimbo Fisher.” Barkley held his tongue in an amusing moment.

“Lance, I didn’t say a word,” Barkley said.

Sanders is 10-0 this season and 25-5 overall as a head coach with Jackson State. He addressed his team and said he wasn’t going anywhere and kept his team up to date on his schedule for the upcoming week following game No. 9 of the season in a viral video from the locker room.

“Now, I don’t want you to hear bull junk,” Sanders said in the postgame locker room earlier this month. “I gotta go to Dallas and shoot a commercial on Monday. And coach (Andrew) Zimmer, his cousin died. Coach (Mike Zimmer) is my boy, and that’s his son (who passed away). So I have to go to that funeral Tuesday. I hate missing anything with y’all. So I won’t be at practice Tuesday. But I hate rumors. There’s going to be lies that I’m going somewhere to do some bull junk. I’m keeping it 100 with y’all. That’s not happening. So that’s what it is. I’m going to see you again Tuesday evening or Wednesday.”

This happened a week after Sanders appeared on College GameDay.

“First, I gotta stay focused and I gotta maximize these moments and continue to dominate those moments,” Sanders said Oct. 29 on College GameDay. “And when we cross that hurdle, we can cross that hurdle. I’d be a fool and a liar to say I’m not going to entertain those things, because I am. But I have made no plans to move on. I have made no plans to go anywhere. I have made plans to dominate today.”

“First invested myself in the youth of Dallas, Texas,” Sanders said. “Then I invested myself in junior high and high school and it just kept going and going and going. I’ve been here for the people man. I’m here for those kids … I love coaching. There’s not one day that I wake up at 3:45am and say, I don’t want to do it. I can’t wait to get into the office. It’s not even work. I can’t wait to get into (the facility) and just have a good time with these young men and women.”

Do you think Sanders would go to Texas A&M if they fired Jimbo Fisher who’s had a horrific year, and is one of the highest paid coaches in the country who never delivers?

Thanks to our friends at 247Sports.com for contributing to this article.

