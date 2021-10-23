Charles Barkley Goes After Kyrie Irving for Not Getting Vaccinated ‘You Don’t Get Vaccinated Just For Yourself’

Disappointing news coming from Charles Barkley, one of the more outspoken common sense minded NBA legends out there.

Barkley as the NBA regular season tipped off on Tuesday night, took shots at NBA star Kyrie Irving who is refusing to get the experimental jab.

First off, Kyrie Irving is a HERO. A HERO! He’s taking a stand because mandates of ANY kind should not be allowed in the United States of America. The freedoms we have are what makes America great, and this experimental jab for a virus with a 99.97% survival rate is insanity.

“You don’t get the vaccine for yourself, you get it for other people,” Barkley said. “I got vaccinated. I can’t wait to get the booster. You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself. Like Adam [Silver] said, you get vaccinated for your family, first,” he added. “You get vaccinated for your teammates second.”

Barkley applauded the Brooklyn Nets organization for their approach to the situation, benching Irving until he is vaccinated.

“I really am proud of the Nets for putting their foot down — for saying ‘no, we’re not going to deal with this half on, half off [situation],’” Barkley said. “The only thing that bugs me, he’s still going to make $17 million sitting at home.”

Adam Silver — the commissioner of the NBA — also spoke on the Irving situation on “Inside the NBA” and had a message for the seven-time All-Star.

“I’d tell him to get vaccinated, first and foremost for himself and his family,” Silver said. “Next, for his teammates and his community and also for the league that I know he cares so much about.”

Silver touted the vaccination as a “miracle,” saying that Irving will need to be vaccinated in order to be an “engaged member of society.”

“Science is firmly on the side of getting vaccinated. And this is in essence, a miracle vaccine … It’s already saved tens of millions of lives. I think, at some point, for Kyrie to be an engaged member of society — putting aside this league — he needs to get vaccinated,” Silver continued. “That’s the law in New York: if you want to play in an arena, if you want to visit an arena, if you want to participate in an activity in an arena, you need to be vaccinated, and that’s where he finds himself.”

I think I’ll be a regular member of society and I don’t need anyone’s permission Silver..

