Charles Barkley Donates $1,000 to Every School Employee in his Alabama Hometown

The more stories you hear about NBA legend and businessman Charles Barkley, the harder it is to not just love this man. Here’s a feel good story in a world of utter chaos right now.

Barkley continues to give to his hometown of Leeds, Alabama, and the Hall of Famer knows how to do it.

Barkley, who graduated from Leeds High School in 1981, has gifted $1,000 to each Leeds City School System employee, the school announced on a Facebook post on Tuesday.

According to information from the state of Alabama, the district has around 226 employees, so for those that struggle with math, that’s $226,000.00

“Over the past three decades, Charles has quietly and without any attention drawn to himself, provided over $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates, funds that have helped hundreds of students attend college,” the school wrote on Facebook. “Charles has also been a huge supporter of both the boys and girls basketball programs at Leeds High–he’s even known to show up occasionally to cheer on the Greenwave.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Barkley funded laptops for virtual learners and helped secure Wi-Fi hotspots. He also got donations from Clorox to help the Leeds City School staff keep facilities sanitary, WTVM reported.

“Being a school employee is tough, but driving a bus, teaching, coaching, or working in the cafeteria, all while maintaining safety protocols, has been a daunting task during a worldwide pandemic,” school officials wrote on Facebook. “Although it’s been challenging, the Leeds staff has persevered and we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel. We are beyond thankful to know our hometown hero and benefactor, Charles Barkley, recognizes the hard work and dedication of the Leeds staff, even under the toughest of circumstances.”

Barkley has also supported the Boys’ and Girls’ basketball programs at Leeds High School, among other things in his hometown.

We salute you sir Charles!

