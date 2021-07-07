Chad Prather Welcomes Lt. Col Allen West to Texas Governors Race

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 04, 2021

Challengers Line Up to Oppose Greg Abbott’s Re-election

(Austin, TX) – The Prather for Texas Campaign would like to take this opportunity to welcome Lieutenant Colonel Allen West to the Texas Gubernatorial Primary. Allen West is a patriot and great addition to the campaign field. The primary process will be especially important this cycle for Texans yearning for alternatives to globalist platforms championed by the Abbott administration.

“I hope that Allen joins me in condemning the Governor Greg Abbott for failing to prioritize laws that would prohibit sadistic physical and chemical sex reassignment procedures on children,” Chad Prather commented. “While I’m at it, corporations should be prohibited from mandating COVID passports.”

Prather, a social and fiscal conservative, commands a large audience on his Blaze TV podcast made popular by his frank discussion and commonsense pronouncements. The Commonsense Conservative, a moniker coined by fans, has been steadily building a grassroots movement across the state. “I love frequenting the farmlands and meeting salt-of-the-earth folks across this great state. Our greatest resource is our human capital. We should be diligent about legislating profamily and small businesses policies.”

After his priority list failed in the Texas House, a delay in the primaries due to redistricting, and a disappointed conservative base, incumbent Governor Abbott faces an uphill challenge to his 2022 re-election bid.

To sign up for media updates or for volunteer information please visit Prather2022.com.

