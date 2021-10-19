Chad Prather Launches New Book ‘Am I Crazy’ and It’s Triggering Liberals Everywhere

Conservative influencer, comedian, and country music star Chad Prather has launched a new book that is completely fitting for 2021. His new book titled “Am I Crazy” is available in book stores everywhere, and it’s quite the read.
What in tarnation is going on in this country?
In a world gone mad, comedian, entertainer, and talk show host Chad Prather — the unapologetic American running for governor of Texas — knows what fed-up and frustrated Americans need . . .
A big ol’ laugh with a shot of kick-in-the-pants common sense.
Inside the pages of Am I Crazy?, the guy who proudly sports a “Just a regular dad trying not to raise a liberal” T-shirt rants on everything from politics and culture to cyber rage, trolls, and keyboard clowns to marriage, family and kids, teenage alien commandos, and a whole lot more.
Prather’s look at the demented drama being paraded around as normal will show you it’s just CRAZY!
Am I Crazy? will have you pondering answers to questions like:
- Why are we allies with Saudi Arabia when they’re a walking human rights violation? One word, and it’s not oil. Page 68
- Should you really be worried about Bernie Sanders — or should you be more worried about the “After Bern”? Page 73
- On Elizabeth Warren: why she has everything all backward and why she should consider smoking some of the good stuff. Page 79
- Exactly why liberals won’t concede there may have been election fraud and resort to calling you a crazy, delusional racist instead. Page 87 People make you feel guilty for being successful? How to not feel like a “Judas” for chasing your dreams and making money. Page 99
- Is the media just pushing their personal bias or is there something deeper at work? The big fix is simple if you follow the Prather protocol. Page 102
- How did Christianity become the target of nasty bullies in Hollywood — and why is it just Christianity? Page 107
- Guns, guns, and more guns! Why you DO have a right to own them, and not just for hunting. Page 154
- Why is it that men get a ration of crap for shaving in the bathroom, yet women can shed a woolly mammoth and that’s OK? Page 158
- Why a silent woman is the most dangerous of all God’s predators. Rest assured she’s plotting your demise. Don’t fall for this trap or you’ll lose! Page 166
Dr. M. Scott Peck in his book “The Road Less Traveled” – on his report to the military of the causes of the Mi Lai massacre – observed that normal people, when confronted with evil, feel confusion. “Why would anyone do such a thing? That’s insane!” is often the reaction. It isn’t crazy and you are not crazy. And they are not crazy. They are evil. Until normal people admit that -which requires and admission that evil does exist – there will be no stopping it.