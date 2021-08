Our own Matt Couch sat down with The Blaze TV Host, Comedian, Country Singer, and Texas Gubernatorial candidate Chad Prather to discuss the ins and outs of the Texas governor’s race.

The two discussed Prather’s reasons for running for the governorship of Texas, policies, and the insanity that is Joe Biden’s America.

Watch the full interview below.

Matt Couch LIVE with Special Guest Chad Prather https://t.co/pOHWXvJ0KT — Guru Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 2, 2021

You can also catch the show on YouTube.

You can support Chad’s race for the Governor of Texas at Prather2022.com

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...