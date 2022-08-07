Celebrity Tattoo Artist Throws Out All of Her Books on Witchcraft, Says ‘A Spiritual Battle is Taking Place’

Celebrity Tattoo Artist Kat Von D posted on her social media recently that she had gotten rid of all of her entire collection of books on witchcraft after a longtime passion for the occult and macabre, saying her concert that we are in the middle of a “spiritual battle.”

The “LA Ink” star, whose full name is Katherine von Drachenberg, posted on Instagram that she has grown concerned with what she might be inviting into her home with some of the material she has kept in her home.

“Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be,” she wrote in the caption of a post which included a photo of a pile of books on witchcraft, mysticism, and the occult as well as multiple boxes of tarot cards.

“In the last few years, I’ve come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past,” she explained.

“I’ve always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content?” von Drachenberg continued. “And the truth is, I just don’t want to invite any of these things into our family’s lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves.”

“In no way is this post designed to put anyone down if you’re into this stuff, because I think we are all on our own journey, and I love everyone regardless of where they might be at,” she noted. “But right now, it’s never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light.

”The Christian Post noted that von Drachenberg was born in Mexico to Seventh-day Adventist missionaries and was raised keeping with the church’s traditions, but has long been known for her dark and edgy artwork and interests, from designing Tarot card and witchcraft-inspired merchandise collections to hosting a sacrilegious “Heaven and Hell” themed wedding.

