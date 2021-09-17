CDC Warns Afghan Refugees Post Threat of ‘Larger Imminent Outbreaks’ of Measles in United States

More great news out of the CDC everyone, this test run of the Biden presidency is stellar, isn’t it?

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now sent a private warning to the chief of the Afghan evacuation operations that measles is spreading among refugees and poses a “major public health threat” that includes the potential for “larger imminent outbreaks” in United States communities. How is this possible, aren’t we all vaccinated from measles?

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky’s memo the went out on Tuesday night urged Operation Allies Welcome Senior Official Robert Fenton to take “urgent public health action” that includes mass vaccinations of refugees, revealing there are now six confirmed cases of measles in Afghan refugees, 17 suspect cases and hundreds of exposures in U.S. hospitals.

“The large number of unvaccinated Afghan evacuees as seen already has the potential to seed countless U.S. community outbreaks,” Walensky warned in the four-page memo obtained by Just the News.

“These outbreaks represent a major public health threat and rapid mass vaccination and expanding quarantine and isolation capacities are essential,” she stressed.

You can read the memo here. from Just the News.

Walensky also stated that current cases are “an indicator of potentially much larger imminent outbreaks” that could already overwhelm hospitals fighting the coronavirus and normal procedures.

“Immediate implementation of CDC public health standards is imperative to prevent introduction of measles into US communities and to respond to multiple concurrent measles outbreaks,” Walensky wrote.

She added, “Health care facilities are already at limited capacity as they battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which requires tremendous workforce in laboratory assets.”

Measles was declared eradicated in the U.S. decades ago after an aggressive vaccine campaign, and its reintroduction to U.S. communities could prove deadly to those it infects who aren’t vaccinated, officials warn.

“Failing to swiftly execute the measures outlined above will likely result in increased exposure to evacuees and personnel supporting OAW operations, including safe havens. Further, evacuates who have not been vaccinated ( 41% of children under five years old are not currently protected against measles) pose a public health threat,” she wrote.

Thanks to our friends from Just the News for contributing to this article.

