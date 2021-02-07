CDC: Teachers Don’t Need Virus Vaccine for Schools to Safely Reopen

The new Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says that teachers do not need the Covid-19 vaccine in order for schools to reopen safely.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters on Wednesday that teachers don’t have to be vaccinated against the CCP virus in order for schools to reopen.

“I also want to be clear that there is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely,” Walensky said during a briefing by top health officials from the Biden administration on efforts to speed up vaccinations for COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Walensky is following the guidance of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on who should get vaccinated first. Keep in mind that the majority of states have been open for almost a year now with students and with zero issues because children aren’t susceptible to the virus like adults.

According to the CDC, the ACIP is made up of medical and public health experts who develop recommendations for the safest use of vaccines for the public.

“So while we are implementing the criteria of the advisory committee and of the state and local guidances to get vaccination across these eligible communities, I would also say that vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools,” Welensky said.

Jeffrey Zients, President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force coordinator, told reporters that Congress must pass the COVID-19 stimulus bill because Biden wants schools to reopen safely and believes the $1.9 trillion package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, will help do that.

“President Biden has been very clear that he wants schools to reopen, and actually to stay open. And that means that every school has the equipment and the resources to open safely,” Zients said.

“That’s why we need the American Rescue Plan passed now. It includes money to get schools better access to testing, enables smaller class sizes, acquires the necessary ventilation, ensures everyone has PPE, and its schools are properly sanitized. It also includes much-needed funds to support the learning and social, emotional needs of our kids in what has been an extremely difficult year,” he added.

Thanks to The Epoch Times for contributing to this article.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...