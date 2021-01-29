CDC Says 22 Million Americans Have Been Vaccinated, Data Shows All is Going Well So Far

Well according to the CDC, who’ve lied about numbers and stats to Americans for almost a year now, things are going well after 22 million Americans have been vaccinated.

What are your thoughts America, do you buy it?

The following is from USA Today:

Early safety data from the first month of COVID-19 vaccination finds the shots are as safe as the studies suggested they’d be. Everyone who experienced an allergic response has been treated successfully, and no other serious problems have turned up among the first 22 million people vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data was collected from several tracking systems, including a voluntary one in which people who are vaccinated report their symptoms via text. Another allows people who believe they have been harmed by a vaccine to contribute their information, and athird collects reports from medical records. Although it’s never possible to prove something is completely safe, data from these tracking systems suggests the vaccines are not causing large numbers of unusual or dangerous results.

Wednesday, Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office, briefed a CDC advisory committee on the agency’s review of safety data collected on the two authorized vaccines.

Side effects remain a common result of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines – 70% of people who self-reported said they suffered pain.

Vaccinated people have suffered major health crises and even death within a few days of receiving a shot, but the rate of those events is no higher than would be expected in the general population and cannot be connected to the vaccine, the review found.

Shimabukuro did not address the several people reported to have died after receiving a vaccine, including a Florida doctor and a California X-ray technologist.

More than 2 million people out of the first 22 million to receive at least one dose of vaccine reported to the V-safe, a self-reporting system involving web surveys and text messages.

Of these, more than 70% reported pain, 33% fatigue, 30% headaches, 23% muscle pain and about 11% chills, fever, swelling or joint pain.

There was little difference in reported side effects between the two vaccines, though people generally had a harder time with the second dose than the first.

You can read more from our friends at USA Today.

