CDC Removes 24 Percent of Child Covid-19 Deaths, Blames it on ‘Coding Error’

That’s right, the numbers from our good friends at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have yet again fudged the numbers on Covid-19 deaths, this time blaming it on a “coding error.”

According to the CDC, nearly 25% of deaths it had listed of those under 18 years old have been removed, and are not valid.

The health agency quietly made the change on its data tracker website on March 15.

“Data on deaths were adjusted after resolving a coding logic error. This resulted in decreased death counts across all demographic categories,” the CDC says on the site.

Even though the data wasn’t and isn’t accurate, the statistics are often cited by doctors and nurses when pushing for people to get the Covid-19 vaccination, including figures who believe that virtually all children should be vaccinated.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director cited the death total in November 2021 from the tracker, while pushing for an expert panel to advice her agency to recommend vaccination of all children 5-11 years old.

Before the change, the CDC listed 1,755 children as dying from COVID-19 along with approximately 851,000 others, according to Kelley Krohnert, a Georgia resident who has been tracking the updates.

The update saw the CDC cut 416 deaths among children, and over 71,000 elsewhere, and arriving at a total of just under 780,000.

What's that? Just @cdcgov finally admitting they had a coding error with the Data Tracker deaths!!! They quietly removed 416 pediatric deaths this afternoon. Will there be any apologies from all the people who have been spreading panic with the old incorrect numbers?!? pic.twitter.com/fgQNve55X8 — Kelley K 😀 * covid-georgia.com (@KelleyKga) March 16, 2022

“The update is an improvement, but it’s at least the third correction to this data, and still does not solve the issue. It just highlights that people have been using a flawed source of data when discussing kids and COVID,” Krohnert told The Epoch Times in an email.

