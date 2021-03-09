CDC Issues New Guidelines for People Fully Vaccinated from Covid-19

The CDC now has issued guidelines for those who’ve been fully vaccinated from the coronavirus.

Now they are telling you that you can actually see people without a mask, but it’s limited to one other family. What a ridiculous notion that the government can tell you who you can and can’t hang out with America.

“The studies have shown we were protected from severe disease and hospitalization when we do receive these vaccines, but there’s some data that’s starting to come out that’s actually showing it does decrease transmission,” said Dr. Jenkins. “These guidelines are really kind of a way of opening things up for people that have been vaccinated because of that decrease in transmission.”

There are some measures that fully vaccinated individuals should continue to practice.

“These vaccines do not protect everyone 100%,” said Dr. Jenkins. “They’re suggesting right now that we do at least in large gatherings and big public places, try to do social distancing, try to use masks, avoid gatherings with more than one household.”

Dr. Jenkins says we’re heading in a very positive direction when it comes to controlling the pandemic.

“The good news is our cases and deaths are declining,” said Dr. Jenkins. “If you look at a lot of states now they’re having discussions about when some of the different orders that are in place will actually be pulled back What that really tells us is that we’re seeing a decrease in spread in the community. And we have a lot of these solutions that are coming to the table like the vaccine, like some of our therapeutics that are helping us to better combat the virus.”

What are your thoughts folks, do you need the CDC to tell you who you can and can’t see in your personal life?

