CDC Director Says Vaccine Passports ‘May Very Well Be a Path Forward’ in United States

The Centers for Disease Control is starting to beat the drum and rally support for mandatory vaccine passports in America, a move that would put the country on a fast track for socialism and communism.

The CDC Director was asked by CNN about Vaccine passports, and her answers was frightening.

“You know, I think some communities are doing that,” Walensky said. “And that may very well be a path forward.”

“I do want to sort of comment that in some fully vaccinated venues, if there are people… if they are unmasked, and there are few people who are transmitting there, as a fully vaccinated person it is possible to pick up disease in those settings,’ she continued. “We have seen that in some of our outbreak investigations this summer.”

The USA Today reported on the development.

“CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said new data shows the delta variant, which accounts for more than 80% of the new infections in the U.S., behaves ‘uniquely differently’ from its predecessors and could make vaccinated people infectious,” the article notes.

“Information on the delta variant from several states and other countries indicates that in rare occasions some vaccinated people infected with the delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others,” Walensky said in announcing new guidance, which reverses a CDC recommendation in May.

“This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendation.”

The CDC again is pushing for masks on children, even recommending that they be worn outside in high COVID transmission areas. The push on children who don’t get the virus, aren’t susceptible to it if they do get it, and easily beat it is sickening.

The mortality rate is still extremely low, around 300 per day in the entire United States. Keep in mind that over 8,200 people die every day in the United States from mainly Cancer, Heart Disease, and other issues. The fact COVID is being beaten like a drum is political propaganda at its finest.

In a disgusting move, the Department of Justice’s Legal Counsel gave the green light for federal and state governments to mandate the COVID vaccine.

“As access to the COVID-19 vaccines has become widespread, numerous educational institutions, employers, and other entities across the United States have announced that they will require individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, enrollment, participation, or some other benefit, service, relationship, or access,” the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel wrote in an opinion. “For instance, certain schools will require vaccination in order for students to attend class in person, and certain employers will require vaccination as a condition of employment.”

What are your thoughts on this insanity America? Comment below.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...